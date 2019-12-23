Ed Sheeran shares a rare glimpse inside his £19.8m London home with wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has given fans a look inside his house in west London in the music video for his new single Put It All On Me featuring Ella Mai. The 28-year-old and his wife Cherry Seaborn make a rare appearance together in the video, which also confirms that they married in January 2019.

Featuring several couples telling the story of how they met, the video shows Ed and Cherry together in the kitchen at their Notting Hill residence, which reportedly cost £19.8million. The modern kitchen has matt white cabinets and integrated ovens, with marble worktops and splashbacks, and an island unit for extra food preparation and storage space. The couple have lots of appliances and kitchen accessories out on display, including a coffee machine and knife block, as well as an Emma Bridgewater biscuit tin that costs £19.99 at Amazon.

Ed bought the property in 2018, and is also said to have bought the two houses next door in a bid to prevent any complaints about noise from his neighbours. The Shape of You singer now has a property portfolio of more than 20 properties estimated to have cost almost £47million, including his own personal country estate in Norfolk that locals have dubbed "Sheeran-Ville".

After snapping up several neighbouring properties in the area, Ed has carried out a series of renovations, including building his own pub, which is connected to the main house via an underground tunnel.

Ed first revealed that he had his own pub at his home during an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 /Apple Music Radio in January 2017. When asked about his home, he said: "Yeah it’s getting there, I've built a pub. Like I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has like a selection of beers which is cool. So basically there's an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house, so you get no one raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub."

