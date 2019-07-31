Stacey Solomon shares a first look inside her gorgeous kitchen We love her modern monochrome décor

Stacey Solomon often shares photos from her home as she spends quality time with boyfriend Joe Swash and her children Zachary, Leighton and Rex, showing off her stylish décor in the process. And now fans have finally got a glimpse at her open plan kitchen, which as gorgeous as you'd expect.

The kitchen and living room are combined as part of one spacious open-plan room, with wooden flooring and a monochrome colour scheme. The couple have glossy white cabinets and integrated appliances lining the back wall, with a central island unit for extra food prep and dining space.

Stacey Solomon shared a look inside her kitchen

Stacey's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved she is just like any other proud mum by displaying her son's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

GALLERY: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's house

The Loose Women star and her boyfriend Joe moved into their "together home" in October after three years of dating, and have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property. Previous photos shared by Stacey have shown their built-in entertainment system in the living room that is in keeping with their clean white colour scheme, and offers plenty of space to display family photos and ornaments.

The modern kitchen features white glossy cabinets

Meanwhile, Stacey has invested in an on-trend palm print duvet cover for her bedroom, which is off-set by a wooden bedside table with a contrasting green drawer. The 29-year-old's sons have been treated to some special furniture too; a recent post revealed that her son Leighton has a bed shaped like a shark eating a boat – and it was the only way she could convince him to sleep in his own room.

MORE: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

"It is incredible though, we've had many fun voyages in Leighton's bed and he loves it and it did make him sleep on his own," Stacey explained about the unusual bed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.