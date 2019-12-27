Stacey Solomon undergoes a huge house transformation over Christmas 

Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram Stories on Boxing Day to tell her followers she had a living room overhaul the day before Christmas. Alongside a video, she wrote: "So… lots of you have asked about my front room being different. This Christmas Joe and I decided not to do presents (hence Joe's mop from me. Joe was naughty and got me a bracelet) and to change our wall unit instead because we've wanted to since we moved in. So on Christmas Eve, I took the unit down and an amazing carpenter created something we drew up together…"

She then shared a photo of the 'before' shot (above). In it, you could see a nice and organised TV unit, scattered with candles, family photos and ornaments.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's pink sequin ASOS dress solves your NYE outfit dilemma

The 'after' photo (above) was completely different! In the photo can see a new minimal, sleek and chic storage unit beneath the family TV that's designed to hide away your belongings and keep everything neat and tidy. She captioned the shot: "Now it looks like this. Thanks to Space Tidy - not a gift or an ad, I just wanted to mention them because I think they are bloody brilliant."

She continued: "I absolutely love it, all of the doors sections open into cupboards where I keep all of the bits I had on show before. Nice and tidy!"

She also shared a photo of her new white coffee table from Wayfair in her living room. The table, which is currently on sale for £137.99, features a high-gloss white colour with a turnable tabletop above it.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon's house with Joe Swash is gorgeous – take a look inside

Lena coffee table, £137.99, Wayfair

BUY NOW

Space Tidy also shared some photos on Instagram. They arrived at 10 am to start the job and at 4 pm it was all done and dusted.

The Space Tidy team have had a crazy year after Mrs Hinch shared their handiwork on Instagram and turned around their business. Earlier in 2019, Sophie and her husband Jamie enlisted the Essex-based company to give them a new storage unit under their stairs. In an end-of-year Instagram post, Space Tidy wrote: "As most of you are aware, I am very blessed to have been given the opportunity to work with Sophie and Jamie in their amazing home earlier this year and the support from you all following that first install has been amazing. I can't thank you enough."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.