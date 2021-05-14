11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

Rachel Avery
Modern bedroom ideas: 11 amazing points of inspiration to help you design and style up your dream bedroom.
Since the coronavirus pandemic we've been spending more time at home than ever before. Whether you want your bedroom to be a sanctuary of total zen or you need it to be a multifunctional space for work and rest, there are lots of modern bedroom ideas to help you transform your room.
Modern bedroom advice
Before leaping in with an Instagram screenshot and a paintbrush, make sure you think through your decorating ideas carefully. Create a moodboard (digitally or physically) before making any big purchases and sit with your ideas for a while to know that you are sure about your decisions.
Modern bedroom ideas
Make your clothes a focal point
Fast track your way to a modern bedroom with an Instagram-worthy fashionable display. Consider hanging hats on hooks on your wall or keeping a curated rail of clothes out to give your room a high-end feel.
Use your clothes as art in your room
Add texture to your bed
Team textured bed linen with pillows and throws to create a cosy bed set up. Lots of layers will luxe up the look of your room, even if you opt for bargain pieces.
Texture duvet cover, £26.99, Amazon
Add colour with accessories
Colour trends come and go and by adding accent colours with accessories, you’ll be able to switch up the decor easily. Painted plant pots, vibrant vases and pretty candles will instantly add character to your space.
Six candles, £30, Selfridges
Transform the space with lighting
Never underestimate the power of good lighting. Selecting modern styles with urban/industrial vibes will bring your room bang up to date.
Bulb holder table lamp, £30, John Lewis
Think like a hotel
Stepping foot into a luxury hotel bedroom is a special experience, and you can recreate that with special touches. Add luxury fabrics, gorgeous scents and keep everything symmetrical for a polished finish.
Symmetry will give your bedroom a hotel-like feel
Invest in a dual-purpose desk
Nothing says '2021 bedroom' like a dual-purpose desk. There are some beautiful styles which don’t scream office space but are still super practical for work and beauty.
Scandi dressing table, £199, La Redoute
Go for classic white
When it comes to bedding, you can’t go wrong with plain white sheets. They will always look modern and expensive, and you can even interchange coloured cushions when the mood takes you.
Savoy bed linen collection, from £20, The White Company
Don't shy away from art
From a trio of frames to an eye-catching gallery wall, embrace art for a contemporary bedroom finish.
Experiment with art in your bedroom
Style your bedside tables
Emily Smith, Trend Curator at notonthehighstreet, recommends jazzing up your bedside tables. "Curate your perfect bedside table with small treasures such as scented candles, trinket dishes and personal pieces,” she reports.
Laura Neville scalloped plate, £65, notonthehighstreet
Add life with plants
Bringing the outdoors in will not only bring a breath of fresh air into your safe haven, but gorgeous greenery makes the perfect video call backdrop - just ask the royals!
More is more when it comes to plants
Mix shapes and lines
Contrasting straight-edged furniture with curved mirrors and ornaments will add a different dynamic to your boudoir.
Kelly Hoppen Bamboo mirror, £54, QVC
