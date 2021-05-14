11 genius modern bedroom ideas to transform your space

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Since the coronavirus pandemic we've been spending more time at home than ever before. Whether you want your bedroom to be a sanctuary of total zen or you need it to be a multifunctional space for work and rest, there are lots of modern bedroom ideas to help you transform your room.

Modern bedroom advice

Before leaping in with an Instagram screenshot and a paintbrush, make sure you think through your decorating ideas carefully. Create a moodboard (digitally or physically) before making any big purchases and sit with your ideas for a while to know that you are sure about your decisions.

Modern bedroom ideas

Make your clothes a focal point

Fast track your way to a modern bedroom with an Instagram-worthy fashionable display. Consider hanging hats on hooks on your wall or keeping a curated rail of clothes out to give your room a high-end feel.

Use your clothes as art in your room

Add texture to your bed

Team textured bed linen with pillows and throws to create a cosy bed set up. Lots of layers will luxe up the look of your room, even if you opt for bargain pieces.

Texture duvet cover, £26.99, Amazon

Add colour with accessories

Colour trends come and go and by adding accent colours with accessories, you’ll be able to switch up the decor easily. Painted plant pots, vibrant vases and pretty candles will instantly add character to your space.

Six candles, £30, Selfridges

Transform the space with lighting

Never underestimate the power of good lighting. Selecting modern styles with urban/industrial vibes will bring your room bang up to date.

Bulb holder table lamp, £30, John Lewis

Think like a hotel

Stepping foot into a luxury hotel bedroom is a special experience, and you can recreate that with special touches. Add luxury fabrics, gorgeous scents and keep everything symmetrical for a polished finish.

Symmetry will give your bedroom a hotel-like feel

Invest in a dual-purpose desk

Nothing says '2021 bedroom' like a dual-purpose desk. There are some beautiful styles which don’t scream office space but are still super practical for work and beauty.

Scandi dressing table, £199, La Redoute

Go for classic white

When it comes to bedding, you can’t go wrong with plain white sheets. They will always look modern and expensive, and you can even interchange coloured cushions when the mood takes you.

Savoy bed linen collection, from £20, The White Company

Don't shy away from art

From a trio of frames to an eye-catching gallery wall, embrace art for a contemporary bedroom finish.

Experiment with art in your bedroom

Style your bedside tables

Emily Smith, Trend Curator at notonthehighstreet, recommends jazzing up your bedside tables. "Curate your perfect bedside table with small treasures such as scented candles, trinket dishes and personal pieces,” she reports.

Laura Neville scalloped plate, £65, notonthehighstreet

Add life with plants

Bringing the outdoors in will not only bring a breath of fresh air into your safe haven, but gorgeous greenery makes the perfect video call backdrop - just ask the royals!

More is more when it comes to plants

Mix shapes and lines

Contrasting straight-edged furniture with curved mirrors and ornaments will add a different dynamic to your boudoir.

Kelly Hoppen Bamboo mirror, £54, QVC

