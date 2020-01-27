David Beckham and his son Romeo spent some quality time together in the Cotswolds at the weekend, with the pair comparing themselves to Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber as they struck a pose together in the family's second home. Not only did the photo offer an insight into how the Beckhams spend their downtime, but it also gave fans a rare peek inside their country barn conversion, where they often spend the weekends and school holidays.

The living room features an exposed brick wall surrounding the fireplace and wooden beams running across the low ceilings, where spotlights have also been integrated for extra light. It looks like the perfect spot for a cosy night in, with lots of candles positioned both by the fireplace and on a tray on the wooden coffee table, with green tartan carpets adding an unexpected finishing touch.

The décor is at odds to the modern feel in David and Victoria Beckham's main family home in Holland Park, London, which boasts high ceilings and is primarily decorated in soft neutrals and monochrome black and white colour palettes.

David and Romeo Beckham shared a look inside their Cotswolds living room

David, Victoria and their four children appear to love spending time at their country estate, and judging by previous photos they have shared on Instagram, we can't blame them! As well as having beautiful interiors, it also has some amazing facilities in its grounds too, such as a sauna and steam room, a plunge pool and a tennis court, an investment made especially for budding tennis player Romeo.

The family even have a sauna at their country home

The property recently played host to a particularly special occasion for the family – a party to celebrate Cruz and Harper's baptism, which was attended by close friends including Eva Longoria, hairstylist Ken Paves, David Gardner and Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony, who were all given the honour of being the children's godparents.

