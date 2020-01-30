Phillip Schofield shares photo of bubble bath - complete with gin and tonic The This Morning star certainly knows how to unwind

Phillip Schofield left us feeling a little envious on Wednesday night after sharing a snap of his relaxing bubble bath. What's more, the host enjoyed a refreshing-looking gin and tonic as he took some time to himself, and even revealed that he was reading The Lord of the Rings on his Kindle. The 57-year-old added the caption: "G&T, bubbles and Lord of the Rings."

We're sure that the Dancing on Ice presenter was glad to find a moment to himself after the mayhem of Tuesday night's NTAs, where Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby scooped their tenth consecutive gong for Live Magazine Show for their roles on This Morning.

Phil shared the photo on Instagram

The pair put on a hilarious show during Wednesday's instalment of the ITV programme, and couldn't stop giggling throughout some segments. But it was nothing compared to 2016, when Holly and Phil made TV gold after appearing in their outfits from the NTAs the night before on This Morning.

"You may have noticed that we are still wearing the same clothes," said Holly at the time. "Um, I haven't been home yet! I came straight here."

"I can only apologise," said Phillip. "This is the worst I've ever been."

Explaining the stains on their clothes, Phillip revealed: "It's tradition that we go back to Ant [McPartlin's] house and he had the brilliant idea of bringing out Pie Face, the game. But it was tweaked…"

"We added extras!" said Holly. Video footage was then shown of the bubbly blonde getting hit in the face with mustard, piccalilli and mint sauce, whilst Phillip was targeted with chilli sauce.

Holly finished up by thanking the audience, saying: "But thank you so much for making this happen, it really does mean the absolute world and we celebrated on behalf of each and every one of you!"

