Holly Willoughby stunned on Tuesday night when she took to the NTAs red carpet in a Peter Langner dress that featured a blue satin bodice and skirt, but the Dancing On Ice star almost ruined her show-stopping gown at the very beginning of the evening! Speaking on Wednesday's This Morning, the mother-of-three revealed that she'd been so shocked by celebratory fireworks at the event that she spilt her drink down her front.

Holly made the revelation during celebrity chef John Torode's segment, as she popped open a bottle of champagne, which made co-host Phillip Schofield jump. Hilariously, Phillip noted: "I just jumped, I actually jumped at that." It was then that Holly exclaimed: "Last night at the fireworks, I jumped didn't I, do you remember?"

Holly stunned on the NTAs red carpet

Phillip then explained the incident, saying: "Right at the very beginning of the NTAs last night, there were some pyrotechnics that went off for David Walliams who did such an amazing job, and Holly jumped so much she spilled her drink over herself." Holly added: "I literally threw it and went, 'woah!', and it went all over me."

It's safe to say that the 38-year-old's look was one of the highlights of the red carpet. We're obsessed with the details of Holly's dress, which included stunning ruching, a train and pale pink tulle underskirt. The handmade couture gown featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create.

The TV veteran styled her hair in her usual loose waves and looked in great spirits ahead of the night. She added jewellery by William & Son to complete the look. As always, she shared a picture on Instagram of her look and the snap generated an enormous amount of likes and comments.

"Omg u look so beautiful," one follower commented, while another added: "Love your dress." We have to agree!

