Take a look inside billionaire John Caudwell's £250million mansion home in new Channel 4 documentary How incredible does John's house look?

John Caudwell is one of Britain's most successful businessmen, having sold his company, Phones4U, back in 2006 for an incredible £1.5billion. Now, the Stoke on Trent-born billionaire in the subject of a new documentary for Channel 4, Expensive Home: Building For A Billionaire, which takes a look at his incredible £250million Mayfair home as it undergoes a £65million refurbishment. Take a sneak peek at the incredible renovation here...

The house includes a cinema

With the incredible house, John aimed to create one of the most lavish homes to be renovated in the UK. He purchased the property for £87million, but it is estimated to be worth over twice the amount after the new renovations have been completed. The documentary, which will air on Wednesday 5 February at 9pm, takes a look at the major challenges that comes with such a massive project.

The mansion also has a spa

The documentary will take a look at the unique engineering tasks and challenges to create a subterranean basement that joins two mansions together, a mechanical car stacker that can take eight cars from street level to storage with ease, a pool with a bespoke installation designed to look like lava and even a dining room featuring a real river - complete with live fish. The refurbishment also includes an incredible 78 miles of electricity cables, eco-friendly heating, a subterranean cinema and a spa complete with pools heat experiences and a gym.

The house is estimated to be worth £250million after refurbishments

John's impressive refurbishment is also for the sake of his charity, Caudwell Children. The philanthropist, who gives back 70% of his fortune for good causes, will use the home as a entertaining and business address for his charitable projects.

The house is owned by John Caudwell

Speaking about the new series, executive producer Dan Barraclough said: "This incredible access gives us a glimpse into the world of the truly mega wealthy, where every whim can be realised, but where things can still go wrong, as on any building site. At the heart of the programme is the intriguing character of Caudwell himself – a tough taskmaster, but also a committed philanthropist. He is a man with huge wealth, but one who still counts the pennies, the boy from Stoke who has set his heart on a home in the ‘old money’ world of Mayfair. It makes for a fascinating character portrayal."

Britain's Most Expensive Home: Building For A Billionaire, Wednesday 5 February at 9pm on Channel 4