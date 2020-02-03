5 of Stacey Solomon's best ever organisation hacks that will overhaul your home We're picking up cleaning tips from the Loose Women star

Not a day has gone by lately without Stacey Solomon impressing her fans with glimpses inside her incredibly-organised home, and sharing the secret to keeping her house pristinely clean and tidy as a busy mum-of-three. And while she has divided opinion with some of her storage solutions (hanging up packets of crisps for one), the Loose Women star has inspired many of her Instagram followers to get organised and overhaul their own homes with her genius organisation hacks. Here are a few of our favourites…

WATCH: See Stacey Solomon share her tidying tips

Make use of all the space in your kitchen cupboards

If you always find it a struggle to find space to store your kitchenware, food and cleaning essentials, you may find there is dead space within your cupboards that could be better used. Make like Stacey and invest in clever storage solutions such as plate stands, rotating storage bins and hanging tension rods that will enable you to utilise the space much better.

Stacey showed how she had stored all of her tins on a Lazy Susan she had bought from eBay, but shoppers have been going wild for Poundland's new storage range which includes a rotating spice rack and three-tier cupboard organisers that help to stack up kitchen ingredients and cost just £2 each.

MORE: 8 top home organisation and decluttering tips from celebs

Invest in savvy multi-use furniture

As a mum to three boys, Stacey's house can often get cluttered with their toys and games, but she's found a clever way to maximise storage space to tidy it all away. The 30-year-old revealed she had invested in a sofa that lifts up to offer extra hidden storage, and similar styles are available from retailers like Made.com. The Chou sofa bed not only transforms into a comfortable bed, but it also has storage underneath to tidy away bedding and pillows when it's not in use.

SHOP: Chou sofa bed with storage, £399, Made.com

Look for hidden storage solutions

When getting her new kitchen fitted in January, Stacey found another genius way to maximise storage space, and had plinth drawers installed underneath her cabinets! The perfect spot to store those extra packets of crisps and snacks that won't fit in her cupboard.

READ: 5 eco-friendly companies helping you to live more sustainably

Glass jars are your new best friend

Stacey has organised everything from pasta to spices and beauty products in glass jars and bottles throughout her home, all neatly labelled for a uniform and super-tidy aesthetic. Not only does it keep cupboards looking tidy, it can also help to make your home more eco-friendly too, if you go to local refill stores to stock up rather than purchasing plastic-covered supplies at the supermarket. We love this Hahn Pisa freestanding spice rack for a way of storing herbs and spices without taking up too much space, while Joseph Joseph's podium storage container set and stand is another clever way to store ingredients while maximising on space. Well worth the investment.

SHOP: Hahn Pisa 12 jar spice rack, £35, John Lewis

SHOP: Joseph Joseph glass storage container set, £75, John Lewis

Keep your fridge clean and organised using storage trays

Stacey's fridge has also had a spring clean, with her food separated into plastic trays for everything from dairy to vegetables. Quick and easy to do, not only will this make food much easier to find and stop things from languishing at the back of the fridge, but it also means it's easier to keep the fridge clean, too. Will you be following suit?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.