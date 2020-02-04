Kim Kardashian divides opinion with a look inside her minimal home Kim and Kanye opened the doors to their home for Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian has sparked debate among fans after opening the doors to her family home in the new issue of Architectural Digest. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said appearing in the magazine was "something I've always dreamed of", as she proudly shared a look at the photos of the house she shares with her husband Kanye West and their four children on Instagram.

WATCH: See inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

However, fans were surprised by the minimalistic interiors, with many questioning how child-friendly the house was for their children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months. "Where are all the things that you use every day? Where are the kids' toys? I'm genuinely interested," one asked Kim, while another was keen to know: "How do you keep a house like this clean with kids?" Other fans loved the minimalistic aesthetic of the house, with one commenting: "Gorgeous home. North's room is everything!" A second person agreed: "Stunning, love minimal. So chic Kim."

GALLERY: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' houses - see where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie live

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a look inside their home in Architectural Digest

Kim and Kanye insist that the pared-back interiors and cream colour palette works perfectly for their family, and shared a look inside their eldest daughter North's bedroom, which is decorated in a bold pink hue that is at odds to the rest of the house. "The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family," Kanye told the magazine. Kim added: "In the end, we don't take it too seriously. We're not going to be fanatics."

MORE: See Kim Kardashian's amazing tour of her secret second kitchen and pantry

While Kim admitted that the vision for the house was largely Kanye's, she said they had both been keen to make their home a calming space where they could unwind. And she had been able to help make some of her husband's more "far-out ideas" slightly more practical.

Kim and Kanye's minimalistic interiors have divided opinion

"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness," Kim said. "Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.