Chrissy Teigen shows off her super-tidy pantry – and even Marie Kondo is impressed! Fans couldn't get over this one detail in her kitchen

If Kim Kardashian and Stacey Solomon's photos of their insanely-organised kitchen cupboards haven't inspired you to have a spring clean, just wait until you see inside Chrissy Teigen's pantry! The model-turned-chef gave her Instagram followers an access-all-areas look inside her impressively-stocked cupboard on Tuesday, and it's so neat it even captured cleaning guru Marie Kondo's attention.

WATCH: See 10 of the most stunning celebrity kitchens

"Look how purdy my pantry is!!! Neat freaks, swipe for an organisational orgasm," Chrissy joked, revealing that it was the work of professional home organiser Ria Safford. Through seven photos Chrissy detailed how everything from baking goods to tea had been neatly displayed in her drawers and shelving, prompting Marie Kondo to comment: "So tidy!" Meanwhile, it was deemed "pantry goals" by the team for her KonMari Method. Chrissy's pantry had some celebrity fans too, including model Karlie Kloss, who wrote: "Okay this is incredible. Bake Off soon?"

MORE: Marie Kondo's top 5 tidying tips

Chrissy Teigen shared a peek inside her incredibly-organised pantry

Meanwhile, many couldn't get over the amount of hot sauce Chrissy and her husband John Legend have at home. There were more than ten bottles of Tabasco sauce on display on a lazy Susan, while we also spied a huge container of chilli peppers – they obviously like their food spicy! Brooklyn Decker told Chrissy: "Salivating. Especially for the hot sauce." Comedian Whitney Cummings added: "The amount of hot sauce."

RELATED: 8 top home organisation and decluttering tips from Katy Perry, the Kardashians and more

Fans couldn't believe the amount of hot sauce Chrissy has

While we are green with envy at the size of Chrissy's pantry, we've noticed that she adheres to some clever organisation hacks that are also loved by the Kardashians, Katy Perry and even Loose Women star Stacey. And no matter how much space you have, you can still get your own kitchen cupboards in order by using glass jars and containers to neatly store ingredients, investing in multi-tier stands for tins and jars, and using rotating stands so you can always find what you're looking for with ease, just like Chrissy.

The A-listers' go-to home organisers The Home Edit recently launched a line of all your kitchen storage essentials at John Lewis, while Poundland shoppers have been going wild for its new storage range, which features similar designs for as little as £1. That's our weekend plans sorted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.