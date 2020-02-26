Amanda Holden shared a hilarious video on Tuesday morning as she was trying to squeeze some exercise into her busy schedule. The Britain's Got Talent host took to Instagram with a video of her personal trainer preparing for a session in her living room, and Amanda's pet dog could be seen tugging and growling at the exercise equipment. In the background, Amanda's beautiful home could be seen, and we're obsessed with the deep shade of navy the radio presenter has painted her panelled living room walls, which were stylishly punctuated with rustic gold light fixtures.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's beautiful front room

What's more, Amanda's gigantic cream sofa could be seen, draped with a gorgeous turquoise throw and plump navy cushions. The corner of a second, navy sofa could also be seen in the short video, and it was practically identical to the wall in colour. Next to Amanda's navy sofa stood a beautiful cream lamp, which matched the colour of the living room's sprawling cream carpet. However, the centrepiece of the room had to be Amanda's black and white patterned rug, which was visible as she panned the camera.

MORE: Amanda Holden's new homeware collection has us dreaming of summer

Amanda's home is beautiful

MORE: Amanda Holden's blue leopard maxi dress has Instagram fans obsessed

The radio co-host owns two impressively designed homes, a lavish pad in Surrey and a country retreat in the Cotswolds - both of which she shares with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters.

A fan of bold colours and prints, Amanda and her husband Chris have added lots of character to the property with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection! And while the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.