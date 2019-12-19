Amanda Holden's Cotswolds home has been given an incredible Christmas makeover She's followed in the footsteps of Rochelle Humes and Kimberley Walsh

Amanda Holden is the latest star to unveil an incredible Christmas installation at her home – and it may be our favourite one yet! The Heart Radio host proudly showcased the beautiful archway, wreath and flowers outside the front door of her Cotswolds holiday cottage in an Instagram post on Wednesday, with the idyllic setup looking like something straight out of The Holiday.

"All I want for Christmas… is a fabulous front door!" Amanda wrote, adding: "It's beginning to look fabulously like Christmas." The 48-year-old has opted for a traditional red and green colour scheme, with lots of foliage creating an archway next to her front door, trimmed with baubles and pretty red and white flowers. A complementary wreath featuring pine cones and a red bow hangs on the door, while there is another floral display in a wicker basket to one side.

Amanda Holden's Cotswolds home has been transformed for Christmas

Unsurprisingly, the stunning installation received a huge response from Amanda's followers, including many of her envious friends. "That is everything," Kelly Brook wrote. "And that truly is fabulous," Jenni Falconer commented, while Angela Griffin said: "Oh. My. God!"

Amanda enlisted Early Hours London to transform her home for the holidays, the floristry team who were also behind the jaw-dropping displays at the homes of Rochelle and Marvin Humes, Abbey Clancy, and Kimberley Walsh. Lavish front door installations have become a huge trend for 2019, and the team shared their expertise for creating your own at home exclusively with HELLO!.

Amanda shared a video of the fabulous display on Instagram

Lizzie Powell and Latoyah Lovatt, owners of Early Hours London, shared their top tips for getting started, explaining: "Take the time to consider your design and make sure you have a framework to work onto. Have that basic shape in mind throughout to keep your design focused." And you don't have to spend a fortune to create an impressive display. "Foliage is a very easy way to make your door more festive as it's readily available, you can even forage your own back garden. A little foliage garlanding around a doorway will look very classic and beautiful," they said, adding that garden centres are another great resource for picking up decorations.

