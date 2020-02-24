Amanda Holden's new homeware collection has us dreaming of summer The Britain's Got Talent judge has released her new Bundleberry line for QVC

Amanda Holden has dropped the new collection for her Bundleberry collection at QVC UK, and it has us longing for warmer weather to arrive. The Britain's Got Talent judge's SS20 designs include lots of clever multi-purpose pieces that can be used both indoors and outdoors, as well as garden furniture that will be ideal for entertaining throughout the summer months.

Incorporating geometric shapes, bold colour blocking and tropical prints, the playful designs stay true to Amanda's signature style, and no doubt it won't be long before she brings some of them into the beautiful family home she shares with her husband Chris and their two daughters.

Amanda Holden has released her new Bundleberry collection at QVC

Highlights of the collection include the Acapulco string garden sofa (£132) and string rocking chair (£69), while shoppers will be able to create their own striking foliage wall either in their home or in their gardens with the living wall panels, which Amanda says are "a fantastic way to reinvent your outdoor area".

Bundleberry Acapulco string garden sofa, £132, QVC

Many of the versatile pieces work just as well indoors as they do outside, meaning you can still get full use of pieces like the geometric rugs and nesting tables no matter what the British summer weather has in store. And with prices starting at £15, you can incorporate Amanda's style into your home and garden without breaking the bank.

Bundleberry flamingo garden planter, £40, QVC

Amanda has a passion for interior design, and regularly gives fans a peek inside the two fabulous houses she owns – her family home in Surrey and a country cottage in the Cotswolds, which she has been renovating over the past couple of years. Previous photos shared by the Heart Radio host have showed the enviable features inside her family home, including a fully-stocked home bar, a newly-decorated kitchen and dining room, and stylish living room with luxurious velvet sofas and kitsch artwork on display.

