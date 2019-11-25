Amanda Holden has received mixed reactions from her Instagram followers after revealing she has already put up her Christmas tree. The Britain's Got Talent star shared a snapshot on social media showcasing her tree, which has been beautifully decked out in red and gold decorations. "We went early #Christmas," the 48-year-old captioned the image. Friend Keith Lemon was among those commenting on the photo, admitting: "We went super early, last weekend! Love it!" While a number of Amanda's fans were quick to praise her perfectly-placed decorations, some chastised her for putting her tree up in November. "That is a BOLD move. But utterly beautiful. I can't. Not yet. Not TIL December," one wrote. "Too early!" a second remarked, while a third added: "Humbug!! Any Christmas trees or decorations up before the 6th of December should be burned." But a fourth noted: "I did mine yesterday afternoon, it was wet and miserable outside and I wanted sparkle in my life x."

Amanda Holden shared a photo of her beautiful Christmas tree on Instagram

It's little wonder Amanda is feeling festive. Last week she was given the honour of switching on the Christmas lights on London's Regent Street. The star was joined by her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston to turn on the impressive display, titled 'The Spirit of Christmas'. Music was provided by The Script and Maisie Peters, who also joined Amanda on stage along with Strictly finalist Danny Mac and the rest of the cast of White Christmas: The Musical. "Such an amazing night #spiritofchristmas turning on #Christmas lights #Regentstreet with @thescriptofficial @maisiehpeters," Amanda wrote on Instagram.

MORE: Amanda Holden reveals what Simon Cowell doesn't like about her

On Wednesday, the TV star delighted her fans by making a rare public appearance with her younger sister Debbie. Amanda was supported by her sibling as she was honoured by her old drama school, receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Mountview Drama School. Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Amanda shared a sweet boomerang video of her and this year's graduating class while clad in an orange graduation robe and cap. Amanda, who graduated from the drama school back in 1992, was so thrilled with her achievement that she also updated her Instagram biography to "Dr Amanda Holden!" Captioning the clip, she proudly wrote: "Today I had the great privilege of being awarded an honorary degree - Doctor of Letters from my incredible drama school @mountviewldn where I graduated in 1992… thrilled to have shared the day with these talented students. Dr Mandy Holden will see you now."