Billie Faiers launches debut homeware and nursery designs

Billie Faiers’ home in Essex is seriously impressive. We’ve seen a lot of it on social media and the reality TV show she stars on with sister Sam, The Mummy Diaries, and much of the appeal comes from her décor choices. She clearly knows what she’s doing, and now Billie has made her knack for interiors a business venture with the launch of her very first nursery and homeware buys.

As part of her fifth collection with George at Asda, the former TOWIE star has created the pieces alongside clothing, footwear and accessories.

Billie's children Arthur and Nelly model the collection

“The homeware is going to be based around children,” she told HELLO!. “So, there’s going to be nursery bedding and toddler bedding. It’s a really good starter pack for new mums so there’s a bumper, bunting, cuddly toys, a sleeping bag, but then it also covers everything older children will need too.”

The line caters for babies and toddlers up to five years, and for both girls and boys with neutral colours, blue, grey or pink hues, and patterns including bunnies, stars, stripes and florals.

What will Billie have in her home? “I’ll definitely have a lot of the collection in Nelly and Arthur’s bedrooms,” she said. “Nelly’s room is pink so I’ll have the pink bedding, and Arthur’s is cream and blue so he will have the blue cot bedding, or maybe the navy and white striped bedding.”

Homeware isn’t the only first from the collection, though. This line will also see Billie’s first foray into children’s shoes, which she feels complete the range.

Billie's new collection for George at Asda caters for boys and girls

“I’ve also designed shoes which I haven’t done before so I’m really excited about that because I feel like it’s nice for mums to be able to get everything they need in one place.”

It’s also the first time her collection with George at Asda has covered sizes up to age five.

The first drop of the 56-piece collection lands today, with all homeware set to become shoppable in May.

