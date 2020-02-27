Where to buy everything in Mrs Hinch’s master bedroom The cleaning influencer's furniture is all easily affordable

Since taking on a huge home renovation project, cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch has shared the transformation of her kitchen, her dining room, her garden and her master bedroom. She’s revealed what she did to each room, how she did it and how we could do the same. That includes where we can buy exactly the same homeware as her. Over the past year, she has provided us with a shopping list for every room apart from her master bedroom, but last night that finally changed.

In an Instagram Story showing the room, Mrs Hinch added a list tagging the brands of everything you can see in the photo, and handily it all comes from stores that we can afford to shop in.

Her white bed throw comes from Christy home interiors, her grey, white and silver cushions come from Country Abodes and her bed is from Taylor Bespoke. The latter was a gift from the brand, and complete with an extra large headboard and grey velvet frame, it makes for a stylish centerpiece in the room.

As for the rest, the carpet – grey to match everything else in the room – is from Carpet Right, her son Ronnie has a coordinating grey and white cot that sits by the window and comes from Baby Boom in Loughton, and her bedside lamps featuring white shades and glass bases come from TK Maxx.

Though not seen in her recent post, Mrs Hinch previously shared a photo of the other side of the room, where she has fitted white wardrobes with white doors and mirrored panels which she previously revealed were custom-made and gifted by Taylor Bespoke, like her bed.

“I designed my wardrobe and bed from scratch,” she said. “I picked the perfect colours from swatches and honestly designing and making exactly what I wanted was the best decision I’ve ever made!”

The same grey and white colour scheme also extends throughout the rest of the house, including her living room, kitchen and dining room.

