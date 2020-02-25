Anne Hathaway is selling her stunning New York penthouse – take a peek inside The Oscar-winning actress lives with her husband Adam Shulman and their two sons

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are selling their incredible New York penthouse for £2.7million ($3.5million), just four years after they bought it. The Oscar-winning actress bought the two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence on the Upper West Side near Central Park for £1.97million ($2.55million) and has since carried out extensive renovation work, including raising the ceilings and installing parquet flooring, which will no doubt have helped add to its value.

The property, which is listed with Jeremy Stein of Sotheby's International Realty Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, boasts plenty of original period features combined with modern updates, and the finished effect is stunning.

Anne Hathaway is selling her Manhattan penthouse

(Photos: Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty)

Accessible via a private key-locked elevator, Anne and Adam's penthouse has a spacious terrace with impressive views of New York landmarks, and a dining space for up to eight people, making it ideal for entertaining. Meanwhile, the living room has an ethanol fireplace, a sofa and a separate dining area with pendant lighting hanging overhead.

The penthouse is not the only property Anne and Adam own; the couple lives in a unique home in the Californian countryside, which is designed to look like a Swiss-style chalet and has some surprising pop culture references in the décor.

The two-bedroom penthouse has its own private terrace

(Photos: Emily Andrews for Sotheby's International Realty)

The peach and burgundy tones in the entrance and music room were inspired by a favourite Gucci shirt, while Rihanna’s famous imperial-yellow cape from the 2015 Met Gala helped to influence the golden fabrics and carpet in the music room and den.

Anne told Architectural Digest that the music room is one their favourite spots in the house, and has been kitted out with an early 20th century disco ball from a Turkish spa, a piano, a sparkly Yves Klein Monogold table, and comfortable seating for the couple’s guests. Anne explains: "This room has been a long-held fantasy of ours – a place where the people we love can gather and our musician friends can play. It’s the heart of the house."

