Loose Women star Ruth Langsford shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of the home she shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes on Sunday. Taking to Instagram Stories, the presenter shared a series of short videos showing what she and her mum Joan were up to – cooking what looked like a delicious dinner! As well as showing the pair making roast lamb, roast potatoes, homemade gravy and cauliflower cheese with two types of cheese (cheddar and parmesan), the clips also showed off the lovely home the couple share with their 17-year-old son Jack.

Before they started cooking, the This Morning presenter shared a video showing her mum, who is 87, sitting on one of the living room's two spacious off-white sofas, doing a crossword. The light came in through a pair of sliding patio doors behind where Joan was sitting, while a framed photo of Ruth and Eamonn was visible in the background. The mum-of-one then panned the camera to take in the house's immaculate wooden floorboards as well as a grey coffee table on which rested a small stack of magazines and some candles. On the floor, on top of a dark blue blanket covered in stars, was Ruth and Eamonn's beloved dog Maggie.

Ruth shares the cosy family home with husband Eamonn Holmes

The 59-year-old captioned this clip: "Crossword, coffee, choc biscuits, dog." What more could you ask for on a cosy Sunday?! Ruth is very close to her mum, who is 87 but looked as sprightly as ever helping out her daughter in the kitchen. A few months ago, Ruth posted a photo of her mum to Instagram as she revealed the lovely day out the two of them had shared. The star wrote: "Lovely day spent with my amazing Mum (87!!) enjoying the sunshine, chatting, laughing, remembering. Then her favourite… bubble & squeak with poached egg and asparagus Yum! Love you Mum."

