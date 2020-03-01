Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Coco recently became a big sister for the first time following the arrival of baby Beau, and she suddenly seems incredibly grown up! The one-year-old was pictured out on a shopping trip with her famous parents over the weekend, and looked adorable dressed in a blue dress and gold sandals. Ayda shared a photo of the little girl on her Instagram account as she stopped to look at a shop which happened to be called Coco. In the caption, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "@robbiewilliams I'm in love." Fans were quick to comment on the cute snapshot, with one writing: "She is absolutely precious, that little dress!" while another wrote: "I love your family unit, you are so blessed." A third added: "Now's she's not the little one anymore!"

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Coco is growing up fast!

The celebrity couple are also parents to oldest daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlie, five, and baby Beau, whose surprise arrival was announced on Valentine's Day. Just like with Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and Robbie and Ayda kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born. Ayda had told fans about their baby news on Instagram, and did it in the sweetest way! The TV presenter posted a picture of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the image: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Coco wore blue to welcome her baby brother in February

Since announcing Beau's arrival, Ayda has been sharing some seriously cute photos on social media. The doting mum revealed that the family had also welcomed a new puppy called Buddy, and joked that it was now a full house. To celebrate their little boy's birth, Robbie and Ayda decorated their house with blue balloons. Ayda even shared a sweet photo of Coco wearing a blue outfit to mark her little brother's arrival.

Proud dad Robbie with baby Beau

In an appearance on Loose Women in October, Ayda revealed that the couple was considering having more children at some point. She said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." She and Robbie married in Los Angeles in 2010 after dating for four years.

