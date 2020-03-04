Stacey Solomon shares before-and-after photos of her latest home renovation The Loose Women star has tackled another room in the house she shares with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been busy decorating her house since moving in with Joe Swash in 2018, and the latest room to get the renovation treatment is her hallway. The Loose Women star shared before-and-after photos of the entrance to her home on Instagram Stories on Thursday, but said it was still a work in progress.

"Loads of you asking about my hallway tiles, we still aren't finished in the hallway but this is what it looked like before…" Stacey captioned a photo of her hallway with the original flooring ripped up as a workman drilled a hinge onto the door.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares her tidying hacks

In the after photo, black and white floor tiles have been laid, completely transforming the space. However, Stacey said she is still looking for some furniture and under-stair storage to add the finishing touches. "Just waiting to get some @spacetidy drawers put in under the stairs, and then I'm going to look for a nice mirror and table for in here."

MORE: 5 of Stacey Solomon's best ever organisation hacks to overhaul your home

Stacey Solomon shared a look at her hallway before the new floor was laid

The transformation comes just a few months after Stacey admitted that the state of her hallway was giving her sleepless nights. While Joe was away at work, the mum-of-three said she was considering re-decorating the room herself, telling fans: "For some reason when Joe goes away I want to completely change the house. I want to redecorate. I want to be like Changing Rooms, and I’m just going to do it. I’m going to redecorate the hallway I think, maybe the front room as well. I might even change the kitchen."

RELATED: See inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's house

Later in the morning, the 29-year-old admitted she had spent the next two hours looking for "hallway inspiration" and "hallways on a budget", before realising she wouldn’t have time to do any decorating before the busy school run with her sons.

Stacey has opted for black and white floor tiles in the kitchen

However, it seems she decided to leave the work for the professionals, and tackled her living room and kitchen first before starting work on the hallway. We can't wait to see what she does next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.