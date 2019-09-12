Stacey Solomon reveals surprising reason for sleepless nights The Loose Women star is a mum to three-month-old baby Rex

Stacey Solomon has revealed to fans that she’s having trouble sleeping – and it’s not down to being disturbed by her baby son Rex! The Loose Women star confessed that she was dreaming of redecorating the house she shares with her boyfriend Joe Swash and her three children, while he is away with work.

"I can’t sleep thinking I need to change my hallway…" Stacey wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday morning, before sharing a video of herself in bed, with baby Rex sleeping soundly in her arms. "For some reason when Joe goes away I want to completely change the house. I want to redecorate. I want to be like Changing Rooms, and I’m just going to do it. I’m going to redecorate the hallway I think, maybe the front room as well. I might even change the kitchen."

Stacey Solomon admitted she couldn't sleep because she was thinking of redecorating

Later in the morning, the 29-year-old admitted she had spent the next two hours looking for "hallway inspiration" and "hallways on a budget", before realising she wouldn’t have time to do any decorating before the busy school run with her sons.

"I had so many plans today. I genuinely thought I was going to redecorate my whole house. But the reality is that I've just chucked everything onto this little island in the middle of my kitchen," she confessed, much to the relief of Joe, we’re sure!

Stacey lives with Joe Swash and her three sons

Stacey and Joe moved into their "together home" almost a year ago, and have been busy putting their own stamp on the property, transforming it into a cosy and colourful space, with a modern white kitchen and relaxing living room area where they can sit and watch television together. Meanwhile, her son Leighton’s bedroom has a unique bed designed to look like a giant shark’s mouth eating a boat at the seven-year-old’s request, in a ploy to get him to sleep on his own. We’re looking forward to seeing her next redecorating project!

