Stacey Solomon has done it again. Remember when her crisp hanging hack i.e. hanging crisp packets onto spare shower curtain rings on a rod inside her cupboards, went viral? Well, apparently there’s another use for said rings: shoe hangers. In a recent Instagram Story, the Loose Women star posted an image of her shoes in the corner of one room which she then rearranged into three tidy rows hanging from rods. Her affinity for tidying has become very apparent lately, and by the sounds of it she finds it therapeutic.

“Sometimes you just need to take a moment to do something you love and take your mind off of the world,” she wrote. In the ‘after’ photo, she said: “Feel much better. Tension rods make me happy.”

Shower rods and rings for hangers isn’t the only unexpected tidying method Stacey uses. Earlier on in the week, she shared the transformation of her bathroom cupboard including the use of a spice rack for her travel-sized toiletries, and a Lazy Susan cake stand for her bath bombs. Inventive.

The best bit about all of this is that not only do they actually do the job, we can all afford the tools she loves. Plus, if it’s going to make our home look anything like hers and Joe Swash’s, it’s definitely worth a try. She’s recently revealed photos of her living room, kitchen, dining room, bathroom and garden on Instagram, and they’re all seriously impressive. Stacey and Joe moved in together in 2018 with Stacey’s two sons and their son together Rex, and we’re sure this isn’t the last handy hack we’ll see from her. Watch this space.

