Dakota Johnson gives a tour of her quirky Los Angeles home

Dakota Johnson has shared a tour of her unique Los Angeles home, which she said she was "immediately drawn to" when she was looking to buy her first-ever house. The Fifty Shades of Grey star bought the property five years ago, and has carried out renovation work throughout to create a cosy and chic base to return to after spending extended periods of time away working.

"With my job and the velocity at which my schedule can change, it's important for me to have a place to go to and it be mine," Dakota told Architectural Digest. "Psychologically, I'm moored somewhere. This place is my anchor."

It's easy to see why she is so enamoured by the house; the property is surrounded by trees with a lap swimming pool in the garden and has quirky touches including a series of front doors across an entire wall of the living room.

Dakota has put personal mementos on display throughout, along with some antique furniture and accessories, creating a home that's full of character. The kitchen cabinets are painted in a vibrant green tone, while the 30-year-old took inspiration from the colour of her favourite The Row sweater when decorating her master bathroom. And she had a specific requirement to prevent arguments with her boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, explaining: "I think the key to a healthy relationship is double sinks."

Dakota Johnson shared a tour of her home with Architectural Digest

The actress isn't the only famous face to have been attracted to the property. It previously belonged to American Horror Story producer Ryan Murphy, who only left because he needed more space for his family, something which Dakota said was "lucky" for her. "I was immediately drawn to how it was clean but also cosy," she said. "I thought, I'll never want to sell this place."

