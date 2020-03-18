Ferne McCann has shared a glimpse into her beautiful new living room – and you won't believe how minimalist it is! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mum revealed that her daughter Sunday Skye loves to get creative, and could be seen laying out playing cards in the shape of a snake. Ferne's luxurious living room was also visible, featuring soft white carpets, white walls, a large, L-shaped grey sofa and a stunning, bare brick fireplace that we can imagine will keep Ferne and little Sunday super cosy on a chilly evening.

WATCH: Ferne McCann shares a look at daughter Sunday's nursery makeover

Recently, Ferne has treated fans to a string of glimpses into the gorgeous new home she shares with her daughter, and has even launched an Instagram account documenting the renovation of their home at @fernemccannhome. Take her glamourous walk-in wardrobe for example: featuring three wardrobes with upper and lower rails and shelves at the top, plus two floor-to-ceiling cupboards with shelves to display her shoes and bags, and drawers at the bottom, we're not surprised that the doting mum gushed about the perfectly designed space on Instagram.

Ferne shared the video on Instagram

Alongside a picture of it, she wrote: "Walk in wardrobe GOALS. Ever since I can remember I have wanted a walk in wardrobe. It’s been on my vision board since forever. So, to come home this evening to be greeted by this closet was a dream come true. A pinch me moment haha sounds dramatic but it’s true."

Ferne went on to credit interior style and organisation duo The Style Sisters for helping her create the wardrobe, though she adds that it isn’t entirely finished. "Believe it or not, it’s still not 100% finished (they said it needs refining… I think they are little perfectionists," she wrote.

Much of the rest of her house is still a working progress, but she has shown off daughter Sunday’s finished playroom which she created in collaboration with interior design service The Modern Nusery, as well as giving fans a look at her new log burner fireplace in her front room.

