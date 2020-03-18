Vicky Pattison reveals breathtaking walk-in wardrobe

Vicky Pattison moved in with her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan nine months after her split from her former fiancé John Noble. The couple now live in an impressive London penthouse, designed by Hesellic Design's interior designer Sal O'Connor who helped the Loose Women panellist put the place together according to Vicky's own personal taste. The results feature a grey and white colour scheme, with polished stainless steel features and personalised neon artwork throughout the property.

Most recently, Vicky also called upon organisation experts The Style Sisters to declutter the couple's walk-in wardrobe.

They organised the closet into named drawers, colour co-ordinated hanging clothes, folded clothes, shoes and bags, and even arranged Ercan's baseball caps into a neat row.

The Style Sisters also gave Vicky a helping hand with her living and dining room. They tidied and cleaned the coffee table, the TV cupboard, the shelves, the desk area, and encouraged Vicky to get rid of anything that was causing unnecessary clutter.

Vicky posted a photo of the finished dining room and wrote: "So lovely to have my beautiful dining room back. Thank you @stylesisters for your hard work this weekend!!!"

The photo revealed the same grey and white colour theme that runs throughout Vicky and Ercan's apartment, with geometric print dining chairs, a large white table, matching tableware, a fresh bunch of cream roses, and a neon sign on the wall reading, 'You're the gin to my tonic.'

There's also an industrial style stainless steel lampshade, grey window blinds, and a stainless steel drinks trolley holding both alcohol and a selection of large reed diffusers. On the other side of the room, the open-plan dining room leads to the kitchen with a grey island in the middle and a large stainless steel cooker hood.

Safe to say The Style Sisters did a good job. In fact, Amanda Holden, Ferne McCann and Stacey Solomon all credit the duo for their impressive homes, so it's only a matter of time before they strike again.

