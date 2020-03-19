With everyone isolating at home due to coronavirus, cleaning the home feels more important than ever - and who better than Mrs Hinch to tell us what we need for a spotless home? Over the years the Instagram sensation has shared her ultimate shopping list of cleaning supplies that she loves using in her home. The Instagram star, who now has over 3.2 million followers including Eamonn Holmes and Katie Piper, has become hugely influential – even making her beloved Minky cloth sell out across the UK before now.

Mrs. Hinch has plenty of cleaning must-haves

Of course, her favourite cleaning products include a Minky sponge, Zoflora disinfectant and tumble dryer sheets - which she even uses to keep her blinds dust-free in another savvy cleaning hack - but there’s so much more she swears by.

Minky sponge wipes, £4.94, Amazon

Zoflora disinfectant, £15.49, Amazon

Lenor tumble dryer sheets, £8.52, Amazon

If you’re planning on stocking up, Cif Power and Shine wipes, Duck Fresh toilet discs and Bloo Foam Aroma are all essentials to keep her bathrooms clean, while bicarbonate of soda is a great natural alternative to chemical-laden products that has multiple uses, such as cutting through grease and grime, cleaning floors or even in your laundry.

Duck fresh disks, £3, Sainsbury's

Bloo Foamaroma, £5.94, Amazon

For the washing machine drawer, use flash bathroom as it removes any build-up of conditioner. “It works really well,” she writes, “and it smells amazing.”

Sophie previously shared some of her top cleaning tips in an interview with HELLO!, and narrowed down her extensive list of favourite products to a top five. "In no particular order because you wouldn’t make someone choose a favourite between their children… Flash Bathroom with Febreze (very important), CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she said. Here's some more of her must-haves...

Cif stainless steel cleaner, £10.99, Amazon

1001 carpet fresh, £9.84, Amazon

SonicScrubber electric cleaning brush, £21.99, Amazon

Bicarbonate of soda, £5.99, Amazon

Dettol spray, Amazon

Pledge duster starter kit, £4.21, Amazon

The Pink Stuff, £3.60, Amazon

Vileda 1-2 Spray Mop, £26, Amazon

The cleaning-obsessive also shared her top tip that she couldn't live without, telling HELLO!: "I love to wash my skirting boards and woodwork (doors, frames etc) with a mix of fabric softener and water, and we can’t forget Minky, the star of the show! Makes the house smell absolutely divine and works a treat at getting any scuffs off without wrecking the paint."

Happy cleaning!

