Mrs Hinch just debuted her NEW "magical" cleaning must-have - and fans are going crazy

Mrs Hinch has introduced us to a lot of things over the years - her trusty Minky, the smiley face Scrub Daddy and now it's all about the Damp Duster, also known as the "magical dust cleaning sponge".

Taking to Instagram for 'Freshen Up Friday', the 33-year-old cleanfluencer showed off her new toy from the Scrub Daddy collection - and it blitzes dust in seconds.

Mrs Hinch shows off her new must-have cleaning tool

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - had fans rushing to the comments section to demand where to buy a Damp Duster from, with one member of the Hinch Army writing: "I need one of these, love it." While another wrote: "Where do you get those sponges you are cleaning with pls?"

On Amazon, the Damp Duster has over 800 strong reviews, and it's easy to see why. In fact, one happy Amazon shopper wrote in the review section: "This is the best cleaning product I’ve ever owned." A bold statement, we think you'll agree.

What's so special about the Damp Duster then? Well, it's perfect for getting rid of dust - simply wipe away using the rippled side of the sponge which acts as a magnet to the dust rather than letting the dust fly away in the breeze.

You can also use it anywhere in the home – from your windows to your outdoor fences.

The Damp Duster works on many areas around the house

But the best bit? Put it under running water and it rinses clean so you can use it time and time again. You just dampen it with water before each use to soften the foam.

Hay fever sufferers will be pleased to know it swipes away pollen, as well as dust and pet hair.

