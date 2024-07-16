Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate

How does Mrs Hinch keep her family home so beautifully clean? Although she often tries out new tools on social media, there's one that has stuck by her through thick and thin: the SonicScrubber. The influencer, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, uses the tool to clean everything from her washing machine to her kitchen sides, and it really does work like a dream.

The brush is battery-powered with a non-slip handle and a long head that means it can reach into all of the places that are usually neglected (think tile grout and the back of sink pipes). Once on, the oscillating head rotates 10,000 times per minute, making for a lot less work than your usual scrubbing methods.

If you're looking to invest, the good news is the already affordable cleaning tool has dropped in the sale this Amazon Prime Day with 15% off, taking it down to less than £20.

It comes with four different heads to tend to all of your household needs. This includes a cone head for corners, joins and tight gaps, a soft brush for delicate surfaces and upholstery, a large brush for big surface areas and powerful scrubbing, and the all-rounder medium brush.

Of course, you'll want to team it with a detergent of some kind. When Mrs Hinch demonstrated how she cleans her washing machine drawer, she used a combination of bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar spray.

After leaving her drawer to soak in Flash bathroom spray, she said: "I pop in a scoop of bicarb and spray white vinegar in the drawer then get my sonic out." The finished product proved that the two worked to produce a drawer that looked as good as new.

She's also demonstrated on Instagram how she uses the tool to help get her windows sparkling clean. Firstly she sprayed Elbow Grease on the window frames, then she used the SonicScrubber to get rid of dirt and grime before wiping it away with a cloth. Finally, she sprayed Astonish Window Cleaner on the glass, wiped it down and finished with a mist of Dettol spray.

As it stands, the SonicScrubber has over 23,000 five-star reviews on Amazon testifying how powerful, effective and easy to use it is. Mrs Hinch, meanwhile, has been championing it for longer than we can remember.

Friend of HELLO!, PR Angela Morris, has influenced the whole team to buy one. She told us: "Well essentially it’s like an electric toothbrush for your home. It gets into the tiny corners and awkward crevices (hello washing machine drawer) - requires zero elbow grease and it’s AMSR level satisfying."



Our verdict? If Mrs Hinch's immaculate home and the thousands of verified customer reviews are anything to go by, it's definitely worth the investment.