Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shares a look inside their stunning Los Angeles living room

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are currently staying at their second home in Los Angeles during the global coronavirus pandemic, and it appears they have found some interesting ways to keep themselves and their four young children – Teddy, Charlie, Coco and Beau – entertained.

Ayda posted a video showing how she is keeping up her fitness routine on Tuesday, and instead of weights and gym equipment, she utilised kitchen equipment including a casserole dish to add some resistance. Not only did the ten-minute clip give us some inspiration for our own home workouts, but it also offered a rare look inside the family's enormous living room, which is just as stylish as you would imagine.

Ayda Field shared a look inside her Los Angeles living room

The huge space has wooden flooring with light walls and traditional beams across the ceiling. A large L-shaped checked sofa has plenty of space for the entire family to snuggle up and watch TV together, while there also appears to be a playpen area where their youngest children can play.

Robbie and Ayda have been teaching their daughter Teddy to play piano, and the musical instrument takes pride of place at the front of the room with artwork resting on top, and a stylish sunburst mirror hanging on the wall to the side. Metallic accents also feature throughout the rest of the room via the ceiling lights and a floor lamp, adding a luxurious finishing touch.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have been social distancing in the US

Ayda has also given fans a look at the huge garden the family can take advantage of while social distancing, with pristine lawns and a terrace. The family also has an outdoor swimming pool so there should be plenty to keep them entertained during this period.

The family is lucky enough to have two more houses to divide their time between; a mansion in the star-studded neighbourhood of Holland Park, London, as well as a holiday home in Malibu, which once belonged to Janet Jackson.

