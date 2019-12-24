Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have the most beautiful dining room setup for Christmas The couple shared a peek inside their London home

Robbie Williams wasn't wrong when he said his wife Ayda Field helps the family to create amazing memories at Christmas! On Monday, the doting mum hosted a gingerbread house decorating competition for their children and friends, and transformed their dining room especially for the occasion.

The huge room in their London home has two long wooden dining tables, including one with benches covered with fluffy grey throws where the children could sit to decorate their gingerbread houses. Ayda had lined the table with bowls of everything from chocolate sprinkles to M&M's, with a pretty Christmas display featuring a garland and a miniature festive scene at the centre.

A second dining table in the background is likely to be where the grownups eat, and features a striking pendant light installation hanging overhead. Robbie and Ayda have hung a selection of colourful portraits on the wall behind the table, while a beautiful garland is strung over the fireplace in the corner.

Robbie and Ayda have pulled out all the stops for Christmas this year, and recently shared a look at the amazing decorations they had put up both inside and outside their London home. However, Ayda did reveal a big secret about the lavish Christmas displays in many celebrity homes – they often hire professional decorators to do it for them.

Ayda told listeners of their podcast, At Home with the Williamses, that they have a whole team come in and transform their house for the festive season, who are also used by Hollywood stars such as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and the Kardashians. However, after realising her children would miss out on the "joy" of decorating for themselves, Ayda has now put up another Christmas tree in the bedroom especially for Teddy and Charlie to help trim themselves, including some of their own handmade decorations.

