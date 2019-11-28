Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shows off her amazing dinner party setup The Loose Women star is giving fans decoration inspiration for the holidays

The Williams family know how to throw a party! Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field hosted a Thanksgiving celebration a day early on Wednesday, and their table setup has left fans wishing they scored an invite too.

The entire length of the couple's long dining table had an array of fresh plants, herbs and mini squash creating a striking and seasonal centrepiece, with green tapered candles positioned in between them and tealights scattered along the edge. Berry-coloured floral napkins complemented the autumnal decor, and each place setting was perfectly laid up for Robbie and Ayda's lucky guests.

"@robbiewilliams When Thanksgiving + Friendsgiving = so much love. Sending everyone lots of looooooveee," Ayda captioned the video, which panned along the top of the dining table before showing her standing at the end looking chic in a white shirt and leather trousers. And her tablescape certainly impressed her followers, with one writing: "Gorgeous table Ayda!" Another commented: "An eye for detail in every way," while a third added: "Beautiful table setup!"

Ayda Field impressed fans with her Thanksgiving dinner party setup

Robbie and Ayda appear to have laid on quite the feast for their friends and family, as more pictures posted on the mum-of-three's Instagram Stories shared a look at some of the dishes on offer, including a roast dinner, pecan pie, macarons and a selection of other desserts.

The couple are spending the holidays at their house in London, but couldn't miss the opportunity for Ayda to celebrate Thanksgiving with their nearest and dearest. It's little surprise Ayda pulled out all the stops for the occasion; Robbie recently praised his wife for helping him to fall in love with Christmas again because of her ability to turn every occasion into "completely unique and incredible moments", and it looks like Thanksgiving was no exception. Can we come next year?!

