Strictly's Oti Mabuse teaches live dance classes from her living room with husband Marius Iepure

Oti Mabuse is one of the latest stars to share her expertise and spread some joy during the coronavirus pandemic by teaching children's dance classes online. Just like Joe Wicks, who has been teaching PE lessons, and Carol Vorderman, who is helping kids to practice maths while their schools are closed, the Strictly pro is streaming her classes live from her living room.

The daily videos have offered a rare look inside the London home Oti shares with her husband Marius Iepure, who also stars in the dance classes. The pair have cleared space in their living room to create their own makeshift dance studio, with the wooden flooring ideal for practicing their fast-paced routines.

The room has floor-to-ceiling windows that have been covered with navy curtains, with spotlights in the ceiling to fill the space with light. While most of their furniture has been moved out of the way, we can see a fireplace with a black mantelpiece on one wall, with a shelving unit that has been used to display framed photos and a vase filled with eucalyptus.

Oti is following in her big sister Motsi Mabuse's footsteps by teaching dance online during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Strictly Come Dancing judge has moved classes from her Frankfurt-based dancing school online for the past few weeks, while she remains at her family home in Germany with her husband and their daughter. Like Oti, Motsi has a modern aesthetic in her home, with pale grey walls and furnishings, and an open-plan living room, kitchen and dining room.

Fellow Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell has also been teaching dance on social media during the UK lockdown, sharing videos from the flat she shares with her boyfriend Joe Sugg. We'll all be dancing like pros by the time Strictly returns!

