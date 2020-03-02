Lacey Turner shares a peek inside her gorgeous living room with sweet snap of baby Dusty The EastEnders actress shared a photo of her baby daughter and new pet puppy

Lacey Turner shared a sweet snap of her baby daughter Dusty bonding with their new pet puppy Ned on Instagram on Sunday – and fans can't handle how cute they both are. The EastEnders actress posted the photo of "my little people" playing together in her living room on Sunday, giving a glimpse at her cool décor in the process.

The wooden floor has a cream Berber rug positioned next to a mustard-toned L-shaped sofa, which she has protected from pet fur and any mess by putting down a leopard-print mat for Dusty and Ned to sit on. And she has a stylish way to clear away any clutter, with a wicker basket sat next to the sofa on the other side of the room.

Lacey Turner shared a look inside her living room with a photo of her daughter Dusty

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb was among Lacey's followers who commented on the post, writing: "The cutest little people." Meanwhile, Lacey's EastEnders co-star Louisa Lytton wrote: "The best." Others commented on the resemblance between Lacey and her daughter, who she welcomed with her husband Adam Kay in July.

Lacey has previously shared a photo inside her daughter's nursery

Lacey regularly gives fans a glimpse inside her family home, showing her love of colour and pattern, with floral wallpaper, leopard print cushions and bright jewel tones throughout her house. However, she has opted for a more muted colour palette in baby Dusty's nursery, which has a traditional white wooden cot, with a fluffy rug on the floor and three animal-themed framed prints hanging on the wall. Dusty also has a personalised blanket knitted with her name, and a special wooden box with her initial on the top, which Lacey said she will use as a memory box for her daughter.

