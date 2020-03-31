The Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers shares first look inside her new house – and the kitchen is stunning The former TOWIE star moved house before the COVID-19 lockdown

Sam Faiers has given fans their first peek inside her new home, and it's just as luxurious as you would imagine. The Mummy Diaries star and her family relocated from Hertfordshire to Surrey just before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented by the government in March, and has spent the past week unpacking and settling in.

The 29-year-old and her partner Paul Knightley have also been using their extra time at home to learn some new TikTok dances, and the videos shared by Sam have given a look inside their huge new kitchen.

The room appears incredibly spacious, with glossy tiled flooring, and a chic white and grey colour scheme. While the majority of the cabinets have plain white doors, others have a grey concrete effect finish that complement the décor. The kitchen also has a large island unit where the family will be able to prepare meals together, while Sam already appears to have stocked up their double fridge-freezer ready for the lockdown.

Sam had been planning her move with her partner and their children Paul and Rosie for some time, and on Wednesday she revealed they had been lucky that it hadn't been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Explaining her recent social media absence, Sam wrote: "Hey, sorry guys I've been so quiet on social. We moved a few days ago before the lockdown. Goodbye Hertfordshire, onto our next adventure and a new chapter in our lives. We made so many amazing memories in this house."

She continued: "We have no service, internet or Sky TV. But we're all good, it's actually really refreshing having a digital detox. As soon as we get sorted I can't wait to share our move with you." Judging by our initial glimpses inside their gorgeous kitchen, we can't wait to see more!

