Steph McGovern shares a peek inside her lavish kitchen ahead of new show

Steph McGovern shared a glimpse inside her stylish kitchen on Monday as she made her final preparations for the first live show of her new series, The Steph Show. The former BBC presenter was due to be presenting the series in front of a live studio audience at Channel 4's headquarters in Leeds, but will be hosting live from her family home for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to Twitter to reveal how she was preparing for her debut on Monday morning, Steph could be seen cooking breakfast in her kitchen, with the clip offering a rare peek at the spacious and stylish room. Her kitchen has white cabinets lining one wall featuring under-cupboard lighting and integrated appliances.

Steph has an island unit with light worktops that doubles up as a breakfast bar, while there is also a wooden dining table where she is set to broadcast her new show, and a television in the background. Viewers will get to see even more of Steph's home when her new show airs on Monday lunchtime.

It was announced on Wednesday that Steph's show would be moved to her Yorkshire home for the time being. In a statement about the show, the 37-year-old said: "So this might not be how we planned it, but I’m itching to get on air and get chatting to all the people out there doing amazing stuff through these crazy times. Whatever you’re up to, we want to bring some much-needed joy to your day and help you navigate your way through the madness."

Steph McGovern shared a look inside her kitchen on Twitter

Regular segments will include ideas on how to fill the time while self-isolating and a focus on everyday heroes supporting Britain through the COVID-19 crisis. The Steph Show will be shown every weekday between 12 noon and 1.05 pm.

