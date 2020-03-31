Eamonn Holmes reveals the unexpected theme of his home office amid coronavirus The This Morning host shared a photo with a message for wife Ruth Langsford

This Morning star Eamonn Holmes is currently self-isolating amid coronavirus at his home in Surrey with wife Ruth Langsford and their teenage son Jack, and has shared a look at where he has been working: his man cave. The Manchester United fan has his very own room filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. Today, Eamonn shared a photo revealing that the room also has a desk and computer for him to work from and, most importantly, a life-sized cut out of Ruth wearing an apt red dress.

"I have found a great solution to working from home with Ruth," Eamonn captioned the post. "Even though she's constantly by my side and despite a shaky start there hasn't been a disagreement in days. Never a cross word. #workingfromhome #workmates #workfromhome."

Of course, Eamonn's comments are said in gest, as he has previously shared his admiration for Ruth with HELLO!: "I just stand back in awe and look at her strength and capabilities," he said. "She is an amazing person – I am not half the person she is. She is my great hero and she has got more into her groove as she has got older."

Eamonn designed his man cave himself

And the design of his man cave? Eamonn took on the project himself, as well as contributing to other areas of their family home. "I like interiors, I do, I absolutely do," he said on This Morning. "I don't know why everybody mocks and treats it as a subject of ridicule. Could I just say, I am the design genie in our home?"

Ruth replied: "He loves his home, he likes colour and he likes interiors."

