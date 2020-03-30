Inside David and Victoria Beckham's amazing home gym

David and Victoria Beckham are currently self-isolating at their second home in the Cotswolds amid the coronavirus outbreak and have been working out at their impressive home gym. In an Instagram Story shared by Victoria, Romeo is seen running on a treadmill while practicing his football skills. The room has a rustic wooden theme – as seen throughout the rest of the property since being converted from an old barn – while the equipment is, naturally, the best there is (former Spice Girl Victoria's post shows a manual woodway treadmill complete with interactive screen for entertainment during exercise).

The Beckhams have their own home gym

The room has wooden floors and plenty of windows including large glass entrance doors with black framing leading out on to the back garden.

The family also have their own tennis court for exercising during self-isolation at their property in the Cotswolds, as seen in a previous photo taken of Romeo by Victoria. And for when David, Victoria or the children are done, there's even a hot tub to relax in.

The family have their own tennis court

For now, David and Victoria are joined by Romeo, Cruz and Harper, while their eldest son Brooklyn is self-isolating in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The Beckhams also have a gym at their home in London

Their £31million home in Holland Park in London also has its own gym. Victoria has previously said that she spends an hour on the treadmill every morning, before following up her cardio with free weights, and her space to do so is truly jaw-dropping. It has high ceilings with cream walls and wooden floors, and plenty of equipment (cross-trainers, leg press machines and mats included). The property also has a large outdoor space where Victoria has previously been seen training during the summer.

