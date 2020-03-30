Jade Thirlwall gives a tour of her £1million London apartment amid coronavirus Little Mix's Jade is self-isolating at home

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has given an impromptu tour of her £1million apartment in London, where she is self-isolating during coronavirus. In an interview on FaceTime with Capital Breakfast, presenters Roman, Sian and Sonny asked for a look at her home, and Jade agreed to give viewers a look at areas of the property we have never seen before.

"I mean, I haven't tidied up," said Jade, as she started off by showing her living area and flat-screen television.

"I'll tell you what is quite cool – my little, cheeky drinks cabinet," she added. The cream cupboard opened to reveal a collection of champagne, as well as glasses hanging neatly upside down.

She also revealed her open-plan kitchen with glossy cream cupboards matching her drinks cabinet and an island in the middle.

The tour continued with a look at her hallway, which Jade called "egotistical" for having Little Mix's plaques and albums hanging on the wall. "So basically, when people use the loo they get to see all of my success," she joked.

Jade has a book for guests to sign in her toilet

She finished with a look at her guest bathroom, where she keeps a "toilet guest book" for her guests to "sign in and let her know what kind of poo they had." Roman added, "Also good to make sure to remind people to wash their hands and what their hand-washing experience was like."

Jade has been self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic at her home with two friends including Little Mix's stylist, while her bandmate Perrie Edwards recently revealed that the release of the band's latest album has been postponed because of the crisis. Jade also shared that the girls have had to cancel the filming of their music video in Brazil until they are safe and able to travel again.

