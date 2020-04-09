The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as senior royals last month and are currently carving out their future roles in North America. During her time as a royal, we saw Meghan make an impact with her duties and she attended some of the family's biggest events, including Trooping the Colour and Commonwealth Day. There's one occasion we haven't seen the Duchess attend though and that's the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

Prince Harry was a surprise addition at last year's service, but Meghan couldn’t attend as she was close to her due date with Archie (who was born on 6 May), when Easter fell on 21 April. In 2018, the couple were also absent and spent the bank holiday in private, according to royal sources at the time. The pair were also in the final throes of planning their May wedding in 2018.

This year's Easter Sunday church service has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the Queen is residing at Windsor Castle, sadly she won’t be joined by her family this year because of the UK lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be staying at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, while the Sussexes reportedly moved to Los Angeles from Canada last month.

There's no reason why we won't see Harry and Meghan join the Queen for Easter Sunday in future, as HELLO! understands that the Sussexes will return to the UK regularly. It's not just working royals who attend the service – Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall have all made appearances over the years. Here's hoping that Meghan will make her official debut in 2021!

