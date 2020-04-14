Brad Pitt became emotional after creating a stunning guest house for his longtime friend, makeup artist Jean Black, on a new US property show. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was hands-on with the renovation of an underused garage on Drew and Jonathan Scott's series, Celebrity IOU, telling the hosts: "If I'm not building, I'm dying."

The 56-year-old said he wanted to treat Jean as she is like "family" to him, explaining: "We're like brother and sister. She's been that person I value so much in my life." While Jean went away for three weeks, Brad and the team remodelled her stand-alone garage in Santa Monica, California, into a stunning guest suite with a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. They even built a makeup studio and storage unit, supporting Jean's work as a makeup artist to celebrities including Julia Roberts and Josh Brolin.

WATCH: See the before and after of Brad Pitt's guest house renovation

The transformation is incredible, with the space converted from an underused storage area into an open-plan living room and kitchen with luxurious finishes including marble worktops, a pale grey sofa and wooden cabinets.

It leads to a bathroom with a walk-in shower cubicle, and even opens out to a private terrace and garden where Jean or her visitors can relax and enjoy time outside. Explaining the décor he had chosen, Brad told the presenters: "She's got a lot of these washed-out pewters and taupes in her place. So that would be a natural carry through." He added: "I'm extremely tactile. In fact, I prefer the design be more in the materiality than actual décor or decoration. Seeing how the materials relate to each other and the feeling you get living amongst them."

Brad did the work for Celebrity IOU on HGTV

Like his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Brad has a passion for home renovation, and the pair previously transformed their Beverly Hills home by installing a home cinema and pub, with the property currently on the market for a jaw-dropping £34million.

The Oscar-winning actor is one of a number of famous faces set to take part in the show; Michael Buble, Rebel Wilson, Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy have also signed up with the promise of sharing a very special thank you gift with their mentors, friends and family members.

