Millie Mackintosh has been making final preparations at home ahead of the birth of her first child with Hugo Taylor, and recently showed HELLO! inside the adorable nursery they have created for their baby girl. The couple have avoided traditional pastel colours and instead opted for a jungle-themed room that is not only cute, but they hope will be educational in the future.

"We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she's getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature. I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it's really cute," Millie said, adding that she has been spending lots of time in the nursery; it's where she goes to relax and meditate.

A jungle theme is a fun choice for a nursery, and is ideal for couples who may have chosen not to find out their baby's gender in advance, as it works equally well for both girls and boys. And if you love Millie's nursery as much as we do, we've tracked down some of the key items the mum-to-be has bought, including that amazing mural wallpaper, which is adorned with an elephant, giraffe and flamingo.

The wallpaper in question is Murals Wallpaper Hidden Paradise watercolour print, which costs £37 per square metre, and is available to order in both medium and heavy paper, which is wipe-clean meaning it might be ideal for cleaning any mess in the nursery.

Hidden Paradise jungle wallpaper, from £37, Murals Wallpaper

Meanwhile, Millie and Hugo already have some books and toys on display for their daughter, which sit on shelves from Scandiborn, including the Rafa Kids S Shelf, which costs £156.95. They have also bought some soft toys from the online retailer that tie in with the theme, including a flamingo teddy that costs £33.95. What a lucky girl!

Liewood knit flamingo teddy, £33.95, Scandiborn

