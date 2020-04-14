Kylie Jenner reveals the best room in mum Kris Jenner's house – with a very surprising feature Kylie spent Easter at Kris' Palm Springs mansion

Kylie Jenner spent Easter at her mum Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs and gave a tour of the swanky guest room inside. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a look, revealing six queen-sized bunk beds fitted within their own cabin and a personal flatscreen TV each.

"This is the best room in the house," said Kylie. "Everyone gets their own little TV."

Kris Jenner's guest room has six bunk beds with personal TVs each

The room has a black, white and grey colour theme, with white ladders leading up to the top bunks. Each bed has white bed linen with large pillows, a black throw, and a striped bolster-shaped cushion.

But while the guest room was certainly big enough, it appears that Kylie stayed in her own suite as she posted a video revealing a separate room with a cot for Stormi. The guest room is likely to be used by Kris' older grandchildren Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint, when it is safe for them to stay.

Kylie and Travis wore Easter costumes

For now, while the coronavirus pandemic continues, Kylie was only joined by mum Kris, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kylie's ex Travis Scott along with their daughter Stormi. The family dressed up Kris' house to make the best of Easter, complete with bunny and duck figurines, Easter-themed treats and napkins and plates printed with bunnies. Kylie and Travis also put on Easter bunny costumes.

Kylie previously spoke out about how hiding her pregnancy in the past has helped her deal with isolation during coronavirus. "Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self quarantine," she said on Instagram. "I'm on day eight. My pregnancy prepared me for this. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listed to the surgeon general this morning and even though I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to guys so you can see me and hear me."

