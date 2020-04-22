Kelly Brook has shared a glimpse into her garden cinema set-up, and it's truly incredible! The radio host took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi were enjoying a lockdown date night in her huge garden. In the background of her post, the former Strictly's star's outdoor cinema screen could be seen playing Lady and the Tramp and surrounded by trees and fairy lights – truly magical!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook's interview with HELLO!

In the foreground of the photo, Kelly and martial artist Jeremy could also be seen wearing big headphones as they looked at the camera.

MORE: 16 beautiful celebrity gardens to inspire you this Easter

Kelly shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Kelly Brook just made the most extra coffee from home - and it looks delicious

Needless to say, Kelly's fans were just as impressed as we are, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. "You're making isolation look like the dream holiday," wrote one. "Looks great. I'm envious," added another. A third noted: "Great night for it, enjoy. Garden looks great with the nights."

Kelly is currently self-isolating in her beautiful Kent home, which she moved into about eight years ago. The grounds of the house are truly stunning, and the film star occasionally treats followers to photos of the property, which is surrounded by pretty pink roses.

The 40-year-old has been keeping busy while the nation remains on lockdown, and has been rustling up some seriously impressive concoctions in the kitchen. Earlier in April, she took to Instagram to reveal that she was beginning to miss the canteen at Global, where she regularly records broadcasts for Heart Radio. Feeling nostalgic, Kelly reminded herself of better days by making her favourite lunchtime order - a turmeric oat latte - using her Breville coffee machine at home – and the results were seriously impressive.

Sharing a peek inside her ultra-chic kitchen complete with cream speckled countertops, Kelly took a break from recording her hit show to grab a steaming hot latte. Using her white and rose gold Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine, the TV and radio star made herself a fragrant turmeric oat latte - which is typically seasoned with turmeric, cinnamon and ginger.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.