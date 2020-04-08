Kelly Brook just made the most extra coffee from home - and it looks delicious This latte is so extra

With the UK on lockdown, Kelly Brook has been practicing social distancing at her £3million home in London. Keeping her spirits high by indulging in delicious home comforts, the model has been whipping up some of the most extra drinks - and we're officially inspired. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the radio presenter revealed that she was beginning to miss the canteen at Global, where she regularly records broadcasts for Heart Radio. Feeling nostalgic, Kelly reminded herself of better days by making her favourite lunchtime order - a turmeric oat latte - using her Breville coffee machine at home.

Kelly posted a video of her coffee machine on Instagram

Sharing a rare glimpse inside her ultra-chic kitchen complete with cream speckled countertops, Kelly took a break from recording her hit show to grab a steaming hot latte. Using her white & rose gold Breville One-Touch Coffee Machine, the TV and radio star made herself a fragrant turmeric oat latte - which is typically seasoned with turmeric, cinnamon and ginger. With studies suggesting that the curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, Kelly's latest obsession might just be as good for the body as it is for the taste buds! Want to find out where you can get your hands on her stylish coffee machine? We've got the lowdown…

Breville White & Rose Gold Coffee Machine, £149, Currys PC World

Still Available on the Currys PC World website, Kelly's particular model is priced at £149, reduced from £299. Suitable to use with both ground coffee and coffee pods, start your day right by exploring the machine's three luxury settings - Espresso, Cappuccino and Latte - before becoming your household's resident barista. Easy to clean, your new appliance even includes a one-touch cleaning cycle - it literally does the hard work for you.

Working with a different colour scheme in your kitchen? Not to worry, the same model comes in two other colours - graphite grey and rose gold or black and chrome - and all for the same price.

