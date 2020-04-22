Nadia Sawalha and her family have been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown and it looks like they haven't wasted a second of their time together! The Loose Women presenter, husband Mark Adderley, and their daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki, 12, invited HELLO! inside their home for 24 hours, to give us a glimpse inside their daily routine. This involves filming for their YouTube channel, which has just under 100k subscribers. Nadia's parents Betty and Teddy also stopped by during the day, albeit remotely through a video camera. The former EastEnders actress admitted that the lockdown has been particularly hard on her oldest daughter, who at one point was on the floor "having a moment". "Imagine being a teen and not being able to get out," Nadia sympathised. Watch the video below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 24 hours with Nadia Sawalha and her family during lockdown

As well as filming for their YouTube channel, The Sawalha-Adderley's: Family, Films & Fun, Nadia's family enjoyed working out at home, which included Joe Wick's exercise videos, and tucking into homemade Pizza Express-inspired pizzas, lovingly made by Nadia. They are certainly finding creative ways to entertain not only each other, but their subscribers online too, and had held a virtual quiz night the previous evening. "I need some water as we had quiz night last night and I had two glasses of champagne!" Nadia admitted. Despite finding it being difficult at times, the star admitted that her children have been amazing while in isolation. "Maddie is now off the floor. They have both been totally amazing during lockdown," she said.

