Coleen Nolan has explained her worries for her sister Linda after her cancer treatment was delayed recently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the Loose Women panellist was discussing the latest headlines with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when she explained her family were left worried after a vital injection to aid Linda's treatment was delayed.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals worries for sister Linda's health

Discussing the news that cancer cases were at risk of going undiagnosed due to lockdown, Coleen said: "My sister Linda who has cancer has to go to the hospital quite a lot for injections to strengthen her bones and also to keep the cancer at bay and it is worrying." She continued: "I know that one of her injections was delayed for a couple of weeks, which meant she was in quite a lot of pain with her bones."

Coleen pictured with her sister Linda

However Coleen, 55, also explained the dilemma that Linda, 61, faces as a vulnerable person. She added: "But as a family you're worried on all counts: you don't want her to miss what she should be having, [but] on the other hand, is it putting her more at risk to go into a hospital situation where no matter how much protection she takes, she's going to bump into other people?"

Linda, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, opened up about her diagnosis while appearing on Lorraine back in 2018. The singer said at the time: "My treatment is going well with the cancer. I had my last scans and everything has stayed the same." She continued: "My brothers and sisters… my husband [Brian] called them the cavalry – it doesn't matter what happens, they come from all corners and they just surround you with this big 'Nolan wall' and you get it together. When I was suicidal and my depression, they were all there for me."

