Matt Baker has the most incredible place to isolate during the coronavirus crisis – and we're so envious! The former Blue Peter star shared a glimpse inside his large garden on his family farm over the weekend as he shared footage of him taking part in a sports challenge on Instagram. In the video, Matt stood on the patio in front of a gate, which led out onto a large grass area. There were two neatly-trimmed hedges on either side of the gate, and a birdhouse could also be seen in the background. The ex-One Show presenter was participating in the 2.6 challenge, which sees people do a handstand for 26 seconds. The star completed it with ease, and his famous friends, including Alex Jones and Anita Rani, who were seriously impressed with his stamina.

VIDEO: Matt Baker opens up about those I'm a Celebrity rumours

The former Blue Peter presenter has the most incredible garden

The Countryfile presenter lives in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their children Luke, 12, and Molly, ten. Matt juggles his television work with caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chickens, dogs and donkeys. He loves the rural life so much, that he tries to be at home as quick as possible after work, and now that he has left The One Show, he will be able to spend even more time on his beloved farm. Molly and Luke are just as fond as living on the farm as their dad, and have set jobs each, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

The Countryfile star lives in Hertfordshire with wife Nicola and their two children

Following his departure from The One Show, fans are looking forward to seeing what Matt will do next. The star has an impressive array of talents that he could explore now that he has more time, which include painting and drawing. Matt regularly shares photos of his artistic creations on Instagram, and fans have urged him to do more. The 42-year-old has already done some more presenting too, co-hosting The Big Night In last Thursday alongside Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

It looks like there's another star in the making in Matt's family too. Earlier in the month, the former Strictly contestant's son landed a job filming his dad for Countryfile. Matt couldn't have been prouder and shared the happy news on social media, writing: "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family business, stay home. See you at 7."

