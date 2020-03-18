The One Show host Matt Baker shares first look at his living room The TV presenter revealed his home via a video chat…

The One Show co-host Matt Baker has joined a number of celebrities who are self-isolating amid coronavirus. He missed the latest episode of The One Show on Tuesday, and instead assisted his co-presenter Alex Jones via a video chat streamed from his home, where he will be staying for the next two weeks since his family are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Matt Baker co-hosted The One Show from his home on Tuesday

"One of us in our house has a cough, and that means we're following the Prime Minister's advice," he told Alex. "And yeah, now spending the next two weeks self-isolating."

The former Blue Peter presenter lives on a farm in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Molly and Luke. Matt has previously shared glimpses of their life on the farm, but his recent video link-in to The One Show revealed a first look at his living room.

Matt sat on a large burgundy sofa with his dog Bob, alongside green cushions featuring pheasants and a beige and red checked throw. From what we can see, there are also three pieces of artwork featuring more birds on his white walls, and a large white floor lamp at one side of the sofa. On the other, we can see a glass cabinet with wooden framing which, if you look closely, seems to hold a china cup and saucer.

A post on his Instagram feed following his live video stream also revealed floral carpet and a blue version of his burgundy sofa.

Matt lives on a farm with his family in Hertfordshire

Between the cushions and the wall art, there is a clear animal theme to the room, which is no surprise considering Matt's love for farming. When he's not working on television, Matt looks after everything from sheep and chicken to dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said he loves the lifestyle so much that he tries to "be back home as quick as possible" after work in London. Matt is following in his father's footsteps, who is also a farmer.

