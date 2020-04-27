Kylie Jenner showcases her sprawling garden and daughter Stormi's amazing playhouse The Kylie Cosmetics founder lives just down the road from her mum, Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a relaxed day in the garden with her daughter Stormi at the weekend, and showed the incredible playhouse and slide she has bought to keep the two-year-old entertained. The 22-year-old posted a series of photos from her home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, on Instagram Stories on Sunday, adding the caption: "Happy Sunday".

In one, fans got a look at a play area that is no doubt a big hit with Stormi and her cousins when they are able to visit. A wooden structure sits on the lawn complete with two green slides, a climbing wall, and two swings.

Kylie Jenner shared a look at her daughter Stormi's playhouse

But that's not all; elsewhere in the garden the lucky toddler has her own playhouse that looks like a miniature mansion, complete with its own covered porch and upstairs balcony. The white wooden house has a large terrace at the front, with two windows and a black-and-white door at the centre. Inside, Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and rocking cot for her dolls.

The two-year-old has a miniature bed and cot for her dolls inside

Kylie lives in a lavish mansion in Los Angeles with her daughter, and while she was previously isolating with her mum Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble at their Palm Springs holiday home, it appears she has now returned to her eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside Stormi's nursery

Another photo showed how the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been keeping herself entertained during the lockdown by experimenting with new makeup looks, and the photo offered a glimpse inside one of her beautiful bathrooms. Featuring marble tiled flooring, a huge walk-in glass shower cubicle and a free-standing bathtub with a television mounted on the wall opposite, it certainly looks like the perfect place to relax once Stormi goes to bed.

Kylie showcased one of her beautiful bathrooms

